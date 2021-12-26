Care home gets in festive mood with lights switch-on

Braeburn Lodge lights switch-on

General manager, Jane Lee said: “I would like to extend my thanks and gratitude to the Deeping Scout group and local children who braved the cold weather to sing some beautiful Christmas carols for our lovely residents and staff.

“We are so thankful that we have such an amazing community network. You gave my residents and staff a night to remember and some shed a tear of happiness. Thank you to the kind people of Deeping for all your continued support of the home, we are very grateful.”