A care agency in Peterborough that looks after people in their own homes has been told to tighten up its recruitment checks.

The Easy Like Sunday Morning Ltd organisation, based at Stuart House, St John’s Street, was found by the Care Quality Commission (CQC) inspectors not to have verified staff identification documents and employment histories with references not checked out.

There was also found to be a lack of health declarations for staff.

Now Easy Like Sunday Morning has been told to ensure more robust recruitment checks to help ensure safe staff recruitment.

It meant that overall the service was rated overall as ‘requires improvement’ and that under the categories of safe and well-led it was also rated as ‘requires improvement’.

The service was rated ‘good’ under the three categories of caring, effectiveness and responsiveness.

It is the first time the organisation, which has 10 staff and 13 clients, has been examined by CQC inspectors.

Mike Shears, managing director of Easy Like Sunday Morning, said: “We are pleased that we had great feedback for our caring and effective service.

"I think the term ‘requires improvement’ is misleading as inspectors found a couple of minor issues.

He said: “Overall we’re really pleased with the report and it shows that are pretty good at what we do.

Mr Shears added: “But I would have liked to have seen a better reflection of what we do.”

CQC inspectors visited the agency across 15 days during April and May this year.

Inspectors praised the service for its care, stating: “Feedback received about the service provided by staff was positive. A person told us, "They are all kind

and caring." A relative said, "The quality of care is very good…They are careful to tie new staff in with experienced ones, I believe that helps with consistency of care.”

They also praised it for being effective and the report stated: “Staff assisted people to eat and drink enough where this support was needed. A person said, "I get my