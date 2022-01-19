Care assistant celebrates ten years of service at Peterborough care home

Eileen Watts.

Last week, the staff and residents celebrated the ten years their much loved carer Eileen Watts has spent with them at Hampton Grove Care Home, run by Barchester Healthcare.

Eileen started on January 23, 2012, joining after a friend did the same, and has spent het time since then since providing the best care for all the residents.

Management at Hampton Grove have said that Eileen has consistently showed passion and dedication towards everyone, past and present, as is a much loved member of the team.

Eileen with residents at Hampton Grove.

Senior carer, Heather described Eileen as a “very competent carer who puts quality and passion into her job.”

All the staff and residents were delighted to spend the morning with her congratulating her on this amazing achievement.

Hampton Grove has said that it is incredibly grateful for all the hard work and dedication she has put into the home for the past ten years.