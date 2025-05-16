Car driver in Peterborough who showed false licence to police had vehicle seized

Man was also given suspended jail term

A man from Peterborough who was pulled over by police as he drive through the city was found to have no UK driving licence or insurance.

Florin Petre (40) of Princes Street, Peterborough, claimed he had a Spanish licence and was allowed to drive in the UK.

However, the officer who pulled over the black Vauxhall Vectra in Highbury Street, Peterborough, on 8 June 2021, knew the licence was not genuine.

Peterborough Magistrates' Court

Petre was arrested and checks revealed he did not hold UK authority and was not named on the insurance policy.

His vehicle was seized under section 165 of the Road Traffic Act, which allows police officers to seize vehicles that are being driven without a valid licence or insurance.

Petre appeared at Peterborough Magistrates’ Court on Friday (May 9) where he pleaded guilty to possession of fraudulent identity documents, driving without a licence and insurance.

He was sentenced to 12 months in prison, suspended for 18 months, alongside 80 hours of unpaid work and disqualified from driving for six months.

PC Adrian Boddington said: “Petre was fortunate his offences were revealed through a routine police stop and not through a serious collision.

“Drivers must take responsibility and that includes having the appropriate licence and insurance to drive on our roads.”