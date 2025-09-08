Captain America and Knight Rider star as Comicon comes to Peterborough

The event took place at the Bushfields Sports Centre in Orton Centre over the weekend – and fans and enthusiasts donned fancy dress to celebrate their favourite characters.

Doctor Who, Star Wars, Star Trek – as well as the DC and Marvel comic universes – were all represented at the event.

And along with the costumes, there were some incredible props on show, with the Knight Rider car K.I.T.T. – as well as Lightning McQueen from the Disney ‘Cars’ film.

Once inside the convention, there were plenty of activities for people of all ages – with trading cards from Pokemon a big hit with youngsters.

These pictures from Mike Grierson captured the spirit of the day.

1 . Peterborough Comicon The Marvel Comic Universe was represented, with 'Captain America' in attendance Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

2 . Peterborough Comicon K.I.T.T. - the car from Knight Rider - was on display Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

3 . Peterborough Comicon Fans donned fancy dress for the event Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales

4 . Peterborough Comicon People wore fursuits to the event Photo: Mike Grierson Photo Sales