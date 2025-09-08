Captain America and Knight Rider star as Comicon comes to Peterborough

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2025, 14:33 BST
Scores of sci-fi, comic book and movie fans descended on Peterborough at the weekend for the annual ‘Comicon’ festival.

The event took place at the Bushfields Sports Centre in Orton Centre over the weekend – and fans and enthusiasts donned fancy dress to celebrate their favourite characters.

Doctor Who, Star Wars, Star Trek – as well as the DC and Marvel comic universes – were all represented at the event.

And along with the costumes, there were some incredible props on show, with the Knight Rider car K.I.T.T. – as well as Lightning McQueen from the Disney ‘Cars’ film.

Once inside the convention, there were plenty of activities for people of all ages – with trading cards from Pokemon a big hit with youngsters.

These pictures from Mike Grierson captured the spirit of the day.

The Marvel Comic Universe was represented, with 'Captain America' in attendance

