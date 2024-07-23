Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebration of independent retailers

A canopy of colourful umbrellas has been created to delight shoppers in the heart of independent retailing in Peterborough.

The stunning display in Queensgate Shopping Centre’s Westgate Arcade has been created as part of a celebration of Independent Retailer Month.

The awning of about 100 multi-coloured brollies is suspended from the ceiling of the Arcade and, say centre managers, showcases their commitment to supporting and promoting independent businesses in Peterborough.

Verity Swinscoe of Wigmore Marketing and Events co-ordinator, said: “We are thrilled to unveil this beautiful umbrella installation at Westgate Arcade in celebration of Independent Retailer Month.

"Independent businesses are the heart of Peterborough, bringing character and diversity to our city.

"This installation is a tribute to their hard work and dedication, and we hope it inspires our community to continue supporting these local gems."

A centre spokesperson said: “Westgate Arcade is an historic cornerstone of the Queensgate Shopping Centre and has long been a haven for unique and diverse retailers.

“Since its inception, the Arcade has been home to an array of independent shops, with notable retailers such as The Oculist, Style Jewellery and Accessories, Clues, Maysons, Fushion Flair, and many more.

“Independent Retailer Month, held annually in July, underscores the vital role that small businesses play in driving local economies and fostering community spirit. In Peterborough, independent retailers are the lifeblood of the city, providing personalised services, unique products, and creating jobs that bolster the local economy.