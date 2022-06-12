Cancer Research UK's Relay for Life coming to Peterborough

Fundraising event will take place at Ferry Meadows

By Stephen Briggs
Sunday, 12th June 2022, 4:00 pm
Relay for Life walk at Ferry Meadows. The Cancer survivors team at last year's event
Cancer Research UK’s Relay for Life will once again be coming to Peterborough this year.

Last year the event raised £26,000 for the charity.

This year’s event will take place at Ferry Meadows on July 2, starting at 2pm.

The Relay for Life sees a 24-hour relay where team members take it in turns to walk around a track.

A very poignant candle of hope ceremony will take place on the summer evening as darkness falls, where candles can be dedicated to those we have lost to cancer, mark those who are under treatment for cancer and celebrate the hope of those who have survived cancer. Survivors of cancer will be special guests of the event, and the 24 hour relay begins

with a lap of honour for the start of a very special 24 hours at Ferry Meadows Country Park.

For more information about the event, visit https://relay.cancerresearchuk.org/site/TR?fr_id=2094&pg=entry

