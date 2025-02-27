Can you spot yourself in the PT's Peterborough United fans gallery as excitement builds for Wembley return?

For the second season in a row Posh have made it to the final on the EFL Trophy.

It was achieved in dramatic circumstances on Wednesday night was a penalty shootout victory away at Wrexham after being 2-0 down at half time.

Last season, it ended in glory as Darren Ferguson’s men lifted the Bristol Street Motors Trophy at the national stadium.

Now, Posh have a chance to go back-to-back and become the first side in history to retain the trophy.

Time will tell if Posh can do it but a bumper following is assured and to get in the mood ahead of this year’s final on April 13, can you spot yourself in the PT’s gallery of fans at the final against Wycombe in 2024?

