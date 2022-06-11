Can you put 'what makes us happy' into words?

Queensgate has launched a poetry competition

The winning entries, from three categories, will be added to a time capsule that will be buried later this year with other items of significance and historic value.

Each category winner will also receive a £50 voucher and all entries will be displayed in the shopping centre for everyone to enjoy.

The theme for the competition is ‘what makes us happy’, which has been chosen to recognise the joyous events of 2022 following the relaxation of the Covid pandemic restrictions, The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and Queensgate’s own 40th anniversary.

“There is a real feel of positively and celebration this year,” said Mark Broadhead, Centre Director at Queensgate. He added: “There is much to look forward to in 2022 and our 40th anniversary competition is an opportunity to think about what it is in our lives right now that makes us happy. Whether it’s being able to see our family again or getting outdoors and enjoying the better weather, everyone has something in their lives that brings happiness.”

Queensgate has created a template that entries must be written or typed on. The template can be downloaded here www.queensgate-shopping.co.uk//whats-on/ or collected from the Customer Service Desk, near Ernest Jones.

Entries must be in by 30 June and handed in to the Customer Information Desk or posted to: 40th Poem Competition, Centre Management, Long Causeway, Peterborough PE1 1NT.

There are three categories for entry and there will be one winner per category. These are:

Up to year 6

Year 7-11

Over 18s

To help get the creative juices flowing, Queensgate came up with the below:

The past few years have forced us to separate,

A challenging time for both you and me.

But 2022 marks a year to celebrate,

40 Years of Queensgate and the Platinum Jubilee.

As we wish goodbye to lockdowns and the rest,

We promise to keep this short and snappy.

We want to discover which Poet is best,