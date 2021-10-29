Can you help the Poppy Appeal in Peterborough?
The Peterborough Poppy Appeal is on the hunt for more volunteers to help with their campaign this year.
Cambridgeshire Royal British Legion have reissued an appeal for volunteers to help in Peterborough.
Drivers, collectors and people to man static stands are all needed for the annual Royal British Legion campaign. The campaign started on October 28 and runs until Armistice Day on November 11, to help serving and ex-serving personnel.
Anyone who wishes to volunteer and help should email Sandy and Malcolm Foster at the Peterborough British Legion branch on: [email protected] or [email protected]
Remebrance Sunday falls on November 14 this year.