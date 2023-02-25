Hopes are growing that a state-of-the-art aluminium can manufacturing hub in Peterborough will be finished in just a few months.​

Construction work is under way at the £150 million factory on the former Mars Petcare site in Shrewsbury Avenue, Woodston, for Crown Packaging’s Crown Bevcan.

The development, known as Delta Park, will be home to about 280 people when completed.

Construction work is on schedule for a summer completion for the £150 Crown Bevcan manufacturing hub at Delta Park, Woodston, Peterborough.

In the latest up Trebor Development say construction is going well on the 625,000 square feet unit.

Greg Dalton, development director, said: “Works are progressing well and are on programme to complete later this summer.”

Completion of the new manufacturing centre is expected a year after Crown Bevcan announced that it had bought the site, which had been vacant for some years.

The 30 acres site is an important brownfield regeneration project with the former Mars Petcare manufacturing facility being demolished in 2014.

As part of the development Trebor and Hillwood with Crown have committed to a financial contribution to the enhancement of about 57 kilometres of protected roadside verges across Peterborough for bio-diversity measures to improve grassland and enhance ecological connectivity.

Ashwini Kotwal, president of Crown Bevcan EMEA, outlined the role to be payed by the factory.

