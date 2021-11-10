Campaign: How you can help Peterborough charity bring Christmas joy to kids harmed by crime

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVoC, says: “Nothing beats seeing the delight on children’s faces when they see gifts from Santa under the Christmas tree.’’

There’s 50 days until Christmas and lots of people have started shopping to make sure Santa’s sleigh is full of goodies for friends and family.

But this year Santa really needs your help.

He has a very special wish list of presents from children who are facing terrible trauma because of crimes they have experienced or witnessed.

These children have told Santa of just one gift they would really like to find under their tree on Christmas morning and we are hoping you can make sure they get it.

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with Peterborough-based charity Embrace Child Victims of Crime (Embrace CVoC) to support its Dear Santa 2021 campaign.

Last year because of the support of our readers, Embrace CVoC was able to provide 1,132 gifts for children harmed by crime.

PT editor Mark Edwards said: “We are delighted to again support Embrace’s Christmas appeal bringing joy to children who desperately need it. Last year readers responded fantastically, I’m sure they will do so once more.’’

Dear Santa, which is now in its fifth year, is a unique campaign because it enables you, our readers, to buy a gift for a child in need - and it’s a gift they have actually wished for - so you know your generosity will make Christmas special for that child.

Many of the families cannot afford to buy presents for their children and for some it will be the only gift they get this year.

Anne Campbell, chief executive of Embrace CVoC, said: “Nothing beats seeing the delight on children’s faces when they see gifts from Santa under the Christmas tree.

“Sadly, many of the children we support don’t usually have any presents to open because of the hardship their families face.

“Dear Santa helps to bring the magic of Christmas into their lives by making a Christmas wish come true for some of the most vulnerable children in our communities. These children are suffering because of harrowing experiences they are struggling to comprehend.

“We give them the support they need.

“Dear Santa gives these children a reason to smile on Christmas Day. We urge you to give generously and help us spread smiles this year.”

Embrace CVoC works with children who have suffered trauma because of crime. They may be grieving the loss of a parent, brother or sister who has been unlawfully killed.

They may have experienced sexual, physical or emotional abuse or have been traumatised by domestic violence. These children are dealing with unimaginable horrors and police, social services and support services refer them to Embrace CVoC to get the support they need.

This is what your help will mean...

Every child who is referred to Dear Santa 2021 chooses at least one gift they’d really like to receive from Santa this Christmas up to the value of £35.

Embrace CVoC makes these gifts available for you to buy through its website.

Santa’s elves will then gift wrap it for you and ensure it gets to the child who wished for it in time for Christmas.

You can purchase a gift for a child harmed by crime directly from our Dear Santa Wish List at www.embracecvoc.org.uk/dear-santa-2021.

The Dear Santa Wish-list is an on-line shop of gifts from dolls and Lego to gift vouchers and fidget toys.

Each item is listed with the recipient’s age, region they come from and the crime that has harmed them.

If you cannot find a gift you’d like to buy you can also donate any amount to the appeal and we will then buy gifts for you.

We are also looking for businesses to support our appeal