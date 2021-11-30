Cambridgeshire woman waives anomynity to speak out after being raped by husband and told nothing could be done

Colin and Janet on their wedding day in 1984.

Janet Cameron, now 55, is a survivor of historical abuse which she was subjected to in the late 1980s by convicted murderer Colin Hill.

The years of abuse she suffered culminated in 1987 when, after having initially managed to separate herself from Hill, he abducted and raped her in the woods near Huntingdon.

Janet managed to escape by crawling behind the bar in a pub and locking herself in a car, but just weeks later Hill murdered Leanne Scott.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Hill.

WATCH JANET TELL HER STORY: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pOUxdZ1Jr8s.

Police took statements at the time from Janet but she was told that no action could be taken because a wife couldn’t give evidence against her husband.

More than thirty years later Janet speaks out about how she finally managed to gain justice and see Hill put behind bars for his crimes against her.

She is joined by Detective Elaine Penniket who built the case with Janet in 2018 when Hill was due to be released from prison.

Leanne Scott.

After telling her story Janet pleas for anyone who has suffered from similar abuse to come forward. She said: “ The police will listen. They will do everything in their power to help you. Report it, because this has to stop”.

DC Penniket added: “I just want to commend Janet for coming forward; reporting is not easy, engaging in the criminal justice system is not easy but she did both with such courage and resilience.

“After all she has been through, it was a privilege to witness her voice being heard in court and to see Hill held responsible for his actions.”