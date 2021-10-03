Cambridgeshire fire teams presented with awards after challenging year

The annual Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service (CFRS) Excellence Awards took place last week,with the event celebrating the achievements of staff from across different areas of the Service, and highlighting outstanding accomplishments during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hosting the event was Chief Fire Officer Chris Strickland together with Assistant Chief Fire Officer Jon Anderson, with Deputy Chief Executive Matthew Warren and Head of Media and Communication Hayley Douglas, leading the ceremony.

Mr Strickland said: “Our awards allow us to celebrate all the hard work and dedication shown by staff and to thank them and their families for providing great support.

“It gives me great pride to be able to recognise the achievements of so many members of staff from across the different areas of the Service. The passion, enthusiasm and professionalism shown by our winners, as well as the years of commitment shown by those receiving long service awards, is really inspiring. It shows me how devoted our staff are to providing a great service to the people of Cambridgeshire.

“Being able to celebrate our staff achievements in this way would not be possible without the continued support of our sponsors. I must say a big thank you to all the organisations that have contributed to the evening.”

Long Service and Good Conduct medal recipients

Awarded after completing 20 years’ long and meritorious service to the fire and rescue service and the public.

The award winners:

Long Service and Good Conduct medal

Vinnie Crook – Station Commander, Training Centre, Huntingdon

Daniel Heathcote – Watch Commander, Huntingdon

Sean Hedger - Station Commander, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough

Gareth Horrocks – Crew Commander, Thorney

John Tyrrell – Watch Commander, Fire Protection, Cambridge

Long Service Award Support Staff

Hayley Douglas – Head of Media and Communication, SHQ, Huntingdon

Kevin James – Community Safety Officer, SHQ, Huntingdon

Long Service presentation

John Barlow – 40 years’ service in operational and support roles

Chairman’s Award

Rob Allport – Watch Commander, Stanground, Peterborough

Sean Dunthorne – Firefighter, Whittlesey

Martin Gridley – Finance Manager, SHQ, Huntingdon

Excellence Awards

COVID-19 Resources Cell

The team, involving Stuart Smith, Steve Beaton, Jamie Johnson, Tracey Stradling, Jenni Illingworth and Charlotte Lock worked around the clock to ensure the Service was able to maintain and deliver its functions during the pandemic.

COVID-19 Secure Workplace implementation

The Health and Safety team and Tamsin Mirfin were nominated for taking the government’s guidance and devising and implementing the policies and procedures to ensure all CFRS premises were safe and covid secure.

ICT Shared Service team

Nominated for the exceptional support that all areas of the team have provided during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Media and Communication team

The team was nominated for the exemplary support from the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, while still providing incredible day-to-day support for teams across the Service.

Operational Support Group and Commercial team

Nominated for the outstanding efforts shown in sourcing additional PPE following the coronavirus outbreak.

Driver Training team

Nominated for the outstanding efforts showed during the initial stages of the pandemic by providing new ambulance staff with blue light training.

Recruitment team

Nominated for their outstanding response to the pandemic, including completely changing and delivering the promotion process.

Training Centre team

Nominated for the dedicated and professional response to the coronavirus pandemic, consistently delivering above and beyond expectations.

ICCS and mobilising system procurement and first stage implementation

There were several nominations for the purchasing and initial first stage work completed for the project, involving a significant procurement process and equipment installation.

Huntingdon Fire Station White Watch

The crew was nominated for the excellent initial actions taken during a road traffic collision involving many casualties in a minibus in November 2019.

Paul Oliver

Nominated for stepping up exceptionally to the group commander managerial role following Karl Bowden’s departure.

Stocker Standen and Adam King

Nominated for their work for the working at height project.

Littleport Fire Station

Nominated for the impressive fundraising efforts over many years, in particular the annual bingo events.

Chief Fire Officer’s Commendation – Myles Strickland

For lifesaving actions assisting a casualty that collapsed while off duty at a local gym.

