Cambridgeshire father nominated for National Diversity Award for advocacy work for children with disabilities

Andi has been nominated by the National Diversity Awards for the second consecutive year.

A father and husband from Cambridgeshire has been recognised for his unwavering dedication to promoting diversity and inclusion, earning nominations in two categories at the 2025 National Diversity Awards.

The nominations mark the second consecutive year that Andi's impactful work has been acknowledged by the awards. ​

Andi, who has been married to husband Darren for 11 years and has two adopted children, has been nominated for the Positive Role Model Award for LGBTQ+ for his collaborations with brands, charities, and organisations to ensure visibility and diversity in their marketing campaigns. His efforts have fostered a more inclusive representation of the LGBTQ+ community in media and advertising.​

Local man Andi has been nominated for two National Diversity Awards in the Positive Role Model categories of Disability and LGBTQ+.

In addition, Andi's commitment to advocating for children with disabilities has earned him a nomination for the Positive Role Model Award for Disabilities. As a charity ambassador for Anna Kennedy OBE and the safeguarding lead for Autism Allotments in Yorkshire, Andi has worked tirelessly to raise awareness and promote acceptance for children with disabilities.​

Beyond these roles, Andi is a familiar face on the BBC Tiny Happy People channel, where he shares insights and advice to support parents and caregivers. Despite his national impact, Andi remains dedicated to his local community in Cambridgeshire and is eager to expand his efforts to support those closer to home.​

Andi would welcome local organisations/ charities and groups to get in touch via their platform on Instagram @dadda_n_daddy.

Over the past year, Andi has supported numerous adoptive families across the country who have faced prolonged delays in accessing therapeutic support for their children.

He has advocated for improvements to streamline these processes and is hopeful for positive changes. Andi has formed working relationships with National Leaders and organisations Adoption UK and the PATCH Campaign to aid these much-needed improvements, however, the future of the Adoption and Special Guardianship Support Fund (ASGSF) remains uncertain, as the government has yet to confirm its renewal following the end of the current funding period on March 31.

This uncertainty has left many families in limbo, as new applications for therapeutic support starting from April 1 are currently on hold pending a government decision. ​

The National Diversity Awards, now in their 14th year, celebrate individuals and organizations dedicated to promoting diversity and inclusion across various sectors.

Nominations for the 2025 awards opened on March 12 and will close on May 14. Finalists will be announced in late June, with winners revealed at a ceremony on September 19 at Liverpool's Anglican Cathedral, hosted by Clare Balding CBE. ​

Andi's dual nominations underscore his significant contributions to fostering an inclusive society and highlight the ongoing need for advocacy and support within both national and local communities.​

Voting information can be found at https://www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk/awards-2025/nominations/andi/.