Peterborough business boss is first to join new board

​Business leaders in Peterborough are being urged to apply to join the top team at Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.​

The call comes ahead of the Chambers’ annual meeting and as the business lobbying group attempts to broaden representation at its senior levels from businesses across the region.

The Chambers represents 60,023 businesses across the county and 238,600 employees and seeks to give enterprise a voice at the top table, champions their needs and highlights key issues to decision makers at local and national levels.

Nel Woolcott, managing director of Peterborough-based Anne Corder Recruitment, has joined the board of Cambridgeshire Chambers of Commerce.

She said: “I am honoured to have been invited to join such an important board of directors as they continue to support the Chambers’ chief executive Charlotte Horobin through a significant business transformation effort.

“As an active member for the last decade, I know that people are at the heart of the Chamber, and I am excited to bring my experience into play with the rest of the Board.”

Brian Jones, chair of the Chambers board, said: “I’m delighted to welcome Nel to the board. Her business leadership experience and her insights around team building, assessing capability, and developing the business leaders of tomorrow bring insights to an already dynamic board.”

Anyone interested in joining the Board, should send an email to Sadie Parr, Head of Operations, at [email protected] and include a statement about why you should be considered, by 5pm on September 30.