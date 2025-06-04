Call for action to block plans for Little Vegas gaming centre in Peterborough's Hereward Cross

City MP leads fight to stop change of use

Action is being taken to prevent the ‘uncontrolled’ expansion of gaming centres and betting shops in Peterborough.

The move has been triggered by growing concerns about plans to open an adult gaming centre in a new unit in the Hereward Cross Shopping Centre.

London-based Chongie Entertainment UK is seeking permission from Peterborough City Council to operate a gaming centre from the newly created unit six in the former Wilko store at the centre.

Chongie wants to move its existing Little Vegas store at 16 Broadway to the much larger unit at Hereward and which would employ 11 people. It has vowed the outlet in Broadway would only be used for retail after the transfer.

But Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes said: “This latest application is yet another reason why we need better rules to stop the uncontrolled spread of these types of stores.

"I’ve asked the council what they can do to challenge this application and I am writing to the police as well.

"I’ve asked them to look at the application for any concerns around anti-social behaviour in that area.

He added: “But we need a change of the law.

"This is why I raised the issue directly with the Prime Minister and am now working with MPs and councils across 30 areas to help change the law.

"No one is about stopping funding or denying consumer choices but we can’t go on with the uncontrolled growth of these types of shops.”

A number of objections to the Chongie proposals have already been received by the council.

Figures provided by Cambridgeshire police show that in 12 months there have been seven incidents of violence, assault and anti-social behaviour attributed to the current premises on 16 Broadway, Peterborough.