Peterborough’s bakers were put to the test at a cake contest at Leeds Hall, in Eye.

It was the first of many events already planned by Eye Parish Council and the Community Association to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee this year.

Contestants were judged on their cakes, scones and biscuits – which all had to be made by following a recipe set out by the judges prior to the competition.

“The cake competition saw 11 homemade Victorian sponges, made to a strict recipe, laid before the judges,” Adrian Martin, coordinator of the event, said.

"After a very thorough examination – difficult decisions, and writing helpful comments on each cake – first and second was declared.

Rosemary Robson picked up first place for her homemade Victoria sponge cake – with Marion Royle as runner-up.

Rosemary’s fruit scones also came out on top – with Sandra Short finishing in second place.

“The children competed with their six decorated homemade biscuits,” Adrian said. “Unsurprisingly, red, white and blue icing was in abundance.

"The competition was won by Ethan Gates – with Theo Chamberlain second.”

Here is a collection of pictures from the day (21 May):

1. Jubilee cake contest in Eye Cake contest celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Leeds Hall, in Eye. Photo: Reader supplied Photo Sales

2. METP-23-05-22-Eye cake contest-CENupload Double-winner Rosemary Robson with her winning homemade Victoria sponge cake and fruit scones. Photo: Reader supplied Photo Sales

3. Jubilee cake contest in Eye Cake contest celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Leeds Hall, in Eye. Photo: Reader supplied Photo Sales

4. Jubilee cake contest in Eye Cake contest celebrating Her Majesty The Queen's Platinum Jubilee at Leeds Hall, in Eye. Photo: Reader supplied Photo Sales