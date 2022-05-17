Ernest and Cain Martin.

The father of Cain Martin, who died as a result of a car crash in Peterborough 18 months ago, has set up a charity in his son’s name.

Ever since then, his father Ernest Martin has been a strong advocate of road safety and has been campaigning for the council to improve safety along the stretch of the road.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cain Martin's drifting car, a BMW. Photo: Shannon Woolley.

So far, the council has commissioned an independent safety audit on the stretch of road, temporarily lowered the speed limit to 50mph and last month, the road was closed for a week, while the works to level its bumpy surface took place.

Mr Martin has promised to keep going though, to make sure that the road does not become a “dragstrip” and wants to see average speed cameras installed.

To further keep his son’s memory alive, Mr Martin, along with several of Cain’s family and friends, has set up ‘Cain’s Bereavement Beamer.’

Cain was a popular member of several local car clubs and had his own BMW, which was used for drifting.

A mural to Cain created at Peterborough's graffiti tunnel. Photo: Shannon Woolley.

This car will now be taken to car shows to both show as well as educate people about the importance of safe driving.

Mr Martin has teamed up with Brake, who work to improve road safety but also offer victim support, and Magpas Air Ambulance; who will be sending their road response vehicle, a land cruiser, to the Modified Nationals event in the city later this month.

The event will take place at the East of England Showground between Friday May 27 and Sunday May 29 and will be the first such event Mr Martin and the charity will have attended.

He said: “Everyone in this community knows someone that has been killed or knows of somebody that was killed and a lot don’t get the support they need from outside parties or don’t know where to turn.