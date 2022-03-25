Cadent admit causing burst water main which flooded Peterborough street

On Tuesday evening the pipe was burst near Elter Walk and Beuvale Gardens, with water pumping out for several hours.

The streets themselves were flooded, and parkland near-by was also left underwater as a result.

Earlier this week Anglian Water confirmed that the burst main had been caused by a third party. On Wednesday morning The Peterborough Telegraph contacted Cadent, who were carrying out works in the area, for a statement about the issue.

The firm only provided a comment this afternoon (Friday).

A Cadent spokesperson said: “We are working in the area, carrying out a vital maintenance project. Unfortunately, during this project, a water main was damaged. The problem was quickly resolved and the work in that part of the road are now complete.”

1. Burst water main in Gunthorpe Cadent have admitted causing the burst main Photo: Midlands Photo Sales

