Buyer sought for Oundle boat builder Fairline Yachts

New funding secures 250 jobs

​Luxury boat builder Fairline Yachts has been put up for sale in a bid to breathe new life into the business.

The Oundle-based manufacturer has been put on the market just weeks after going into administration.

Some 250 jobs have been secured after the administrators, Alvarez & Marsal secured funding for the business based in Nene Valley Business Park, in order to keep production going.

A buyer is being sought for Fairline Yachts at Oundle, near Peterborough

The additional funding, provided by its existing specialist lender DF Capital, will enable the business to continue the production and sale of its yachts for customers

The administrators are now encouraging any interested parties to contact them to discuss the opportunity to acquire one of the yacht industry's most recognisable brands.

Michael Magnay, Joint Administrator to Fairline Yachts, said: “Fairline Yachts is an iconic brand with a committed and passionate team of experts who have established deep relationships with dealers and end customers over many years.

“The business is known throughout the world for the quality of its craftsmanship and the innovative design of its yachts. We expect that it could have broad appeal, to international investors as well as domestic.

“We encourage interested parties to make contact with us to discuss the opportunity to acquire this exciting business.”

Fairline Yachts was founded in 1967 and has four yacht ranges, from 33 ft to 68 ft models, which are sold globally both directly and via local dealerships.

Fairline’s team is based across two sites in Oundle and Suffolk and includes many highly skilled craftsmen.