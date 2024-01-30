News you can trust since 1948
Business man and football coach killed in Derbyshire collision named

A Pinchbeck man who passed away following a road traffic collision in Derbyshire has been named.
By Ben Jones
Published 30th Jan 2024, 13:55 GMT
Nicholas Stockdale (57) died in a collision on the B5053, near Buxton, on Sunday January 21, when his Nissan Pathfinder collide with a bridge at just after 4:30pm.

A Derbyshire Police statement confirmed that Mr Stockdale was pronounced dead at the scene on Buxton Road, Earl Sterndale.

A statement Derbyshire Police statement said: “His family are being supported by specialist officers and our thoughts are with them at this time.”

Nicholas Stockdale.Nicholas Stockdale.
Nicholas Stockdale.

Mr Stockdale was a committee member and former youth coach of Pinchbeck United FC. The club held a minutes silence before Saturday’s home fixture against Kimberley Miners Welfare.

A club statement read: “Pinchbeck United are deeply saddened to hear of the sudden passing of former Knights girls youth coach/committee member and youth welfare officer and indeed club supporter Nick Stockdale.

"Nick dedicated a lot of time to the club before focusing on his business and family.

"Our thoughts go out to his family at this time.”

Mr Stockdale also owned event planning company Tilly's Garden Party & Marquee Hire, based in Spalding.

A statement on the business’s Facebook page read: “Some of you may already know that my beloved husband and owner of Tilly’s died on 21st January.

“Please bare with us as we gather our thoughts but be reassured that we intend to move forward, ensuring the season is a fabulous one.

“Nick was so creative and passionate about Tilly’s and with support from our team we aim to continue his work.”