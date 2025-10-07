Burglar who tried to sell stolen bike back to its owner is jailed after night-long crime spree

A burglar who committed 10 offences in one night during which he even tried to sell back a stolen bike to its owner, has been jailed.

Marc Sunderland (44) who went on his overnight crime spree in Peterborough and Eye in the summer has been sent to prison for 40 months.

Sunderland, of Beverley Court, Pioneer Park, Eye, admitted three counts of burglary, three of attempted burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, criminal damage, vehicle interference and a racially aggravated public order offence during a hearing at Cambridge Crown Court.

The hearing was told Sunderland had started the crime spree by attempting to get into two properties in Eastern Avenue, Dogsthorpe, Peterborough, at about 9pm on July 31.

He was disturbed by one of the victims and fled the scene.

Later that night, Sunderland burgled a property in Eye Road, Dogsthorpe, and stole items including a bike.

However, at about 11.40pm the victim and a friend went outside to have a cigarette and noticed Sunderland sitting on the bike on the other side of the road.

The friend noticed the bike looked like one owned by the victim, who went into the property and discovered it was missing.

The two men challenged Sunderland who unsuccessfully tried to sell them the bike, before handing it over and walking off.

Police were called but Sunderland continued his spree, travelling to Eye, where he stole a blue Mercedes GLC, an Apple laptop, and a purse from a property in The Cloisters at about 1.30am.

The car, with the laptop inside, was found parked in Thorney Road, Eye, at about 7am. It was recovered by police and forensically examined.

During the night, Sunderland also broke into a garage in Peterborough Road, Eye, made a racist comment to someone, broke into two other outbuildings, caused damage to a fence in the Cloisters, and attempted to get into a car in Monks Drive, Eye.

He was identified via CCTV footage and arrested.

After the hearing, DC Hannon said: “Sunderland was relentless in his attempts to steal from people during this overnight spree.

“To steal a bicycle and then try to sell it back to the victim was particularly brazen but I’m pleased most of the stolen items were found and returned to their rightful owners.

“We know the psychological, as well as financial, impact burglary can have on victims, which is why combatting it is a priority.”