Burghley House plans new adventure play area near Peterborough

The proposed look of the new Burghley House play area.

Burghley estates have been undertaking a review of the visitor facilities at Burghley House as part of a masterplanning process in consultation with both Historic England and Peterborough City Council’s Conservation Officer.

The process has identified a number of areas in which the visitor experience can be enhanced and one of these is with the addition of a purpose-designed play area. The estate says that the ‘Garden of Surprises’ has evolved into a de facto play area, but it was not designed for this purpose.

The play area would be located on the eastern edge of the sculpture garden and only be accessible to those who have bright a park ticket.

Burghley House.

The area would include a central play tower, designed to reference Burghley House itself with the ‘copper pot’ roof detailing. The main tower would be wheelchair accessible. This would be alongside a unique six metre drop slide, four metre spiral slide, rope bridges, crawl tunnel. cargo net as well as a more sensory focused experience, including talking tubes and percussive play items.

Just to the north of this, there are plans for a toddler play area, refreshments kiosk and new toilet block.

Plans have also been drawn up to increasing the current number of car parking spaces on the estate from 400 to 700.

Details about both plans can be found on the council’s planning portal.