Burghley Horse Trials: Dogs are star of the show at huge equestrian event

By Stephen Briggs
Published 5th Sep 2025, 12:15 BST
The Burghley Horse Trials – one of the biggest events on the equestrian calendar – got underway this week.

Some of the biggest names in three day eventing are competing at Burghley House, with people travelling from across the globe to compete – and to watch.

Thursday saw the start of some of the competitions – and despite heavy rain during the day, there was a healthy crowd at the stately home near Stamford.

While the magnificent horses were the favourites in the dressage arena, the dogs were the stars with the crowds, with scores of pet pooches on display.

Our photographer caught some of the best during his visit to the show for this light hearted gallery.

Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials

1. Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials

Photo: David Lowndes

Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials

2. Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials

Photo: David Lowndes

Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials

3. Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials

Photo: David Lowndes

Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials

4. Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials

Photo: David Lowndes

