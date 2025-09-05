Burghley Horse Trials: Dogs are star of the show at huge equestrian event

Some of the biggest names in three day eventing are competing at Burghley House, with people travelling from across the globe to compete – and to watch.

Thursday saw the start of some of the competitions – and despite heavy rain during the day, there was a healthy crowd at the stately home near Stamford.

While the magnificent horses were the favourites in the dressage arena, the dogs were the stars with the crowds, with scores of pet pooches on display.

Our photographer caught some of the best during his visit to the show for this light hearted gallery.

1 . Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

2 . Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales

3 . Dogs at Burghley Horse Trials Pet dogs enjoying the action at the Burghley Horse Trials Photo: David Lowndes Photo Sales