Burghley Horse Trials: All the traffic changes you need to know about as best riders in the world prepare for huge event

Competitors and spectators will travel from far and wide to attend the event, which takes place in the grounds of Burghley House, starting on Thursday, September 4, and concluding on Sunday, September 7.

While the eyes of the equestrian world will be on the competitors, the competition will mean some traffic changes in and around Stamford, to ensure the event runs smoothly.

These are all the changes that have been listed.

Burghley Horse Trials 2024 The Horse Trials start in less than a month - Zara Tindall rode Class Affair during last year's competition

B1443 Barnack Road, Stamford Between August 7 and September 15: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between Daniel Court, and Abbotts Close.

Stamford Road, Pilsgate Between September 2 and September 9: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between High Street St Martins, Stamford and Pilsgate.