Burghley Horse Trials: All the traffic changes you need to know about as best riders in the world prepare for huge event

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Aug 2025, 12:55 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2025, 12:59 BST
The Burghley Horse Trials are just a month away now, with some of the best horses and riders set to arrive in our area for one of the biggest equestrian events in the world.

Competitors and spectators will travel from far and wide to attend the event, which takes place in the grounds of Burghley House, starting on Thursday, September 4, and concluding on Sunday, September 7.

While the eyes of the equestrian world will be on the competitors, the competition will mean some traffic changes in and around Stamford, to ensure the event runs smoothly.

These are all the changes that have been listed.

The Horse Trials start in less than a month - Zara Tindall rode Class Affair during last year's competition

1. Burghley Horse Trials 2024

The Horse Trials start in less than a month - Zara Tindall rode Class Affair during last year's competition Photo: David Lowndes

Between August 7 and September 15: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between Daniel Court, and Abbotts Close.

2. B1443 Barnack Road, Stamford

Between August 7 and September 15: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between Daniel Court, and Abbotts Close. Photo: Google

Between September 2 and September 9: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between High Street St Martins, Stamford and Pilsgate.

3. Stamford Road, Pilsgate

Between September 2 and September 9: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) between High Street St Martins, Stamford and Pilsgate. Photo: Google

Between September 2 and September 7: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles)

4. Water Street, Stamford. Full Length

Between September 2 and September 7: No waiting at any time for any class of vehicle (other than emergency vehicles) Photo: Google

