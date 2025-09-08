The best horses and riders on the planet were at Burghley House for the annual three day event – and they were joined by scores of spectators, who travelled from miles around to catch the action.

The competition was won – again – by Olympic and World Championship gold medalist Ros Canter, riding Lordships Graffalo – an incredible achievement, coming a few weeks after Ros announced she was pregnant.

While the competition was the main attraction, there was also plenty going on around the grounds, with stalls and activities – and even Royalty, with Zara Tindall, who has competed in the Burghley Horse Trials in the past, putting in an appearance.

Photographer David Lowndes, was on hand to capture some of the best images from the event over the weekend.

Defender Burghley Horse Trials Harry Meade (GBR) riding Et Hop du Matz

Defender Burghley Horse Trials Tom Crisp (GBR) riding Dassett Rock Star

Defender Burghley Horse Trials Zara Tindall at the Musto stand