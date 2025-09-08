Burghley Horse Trials: All the best pictures from the world famous equestrian event - including Zara Tindall

By Stephen Briggs
Published 8th Sep 2025, 12:04 BST
The eyes of the equestrian world were on Stamford at the weekend – as the Burghley Horse Trials took place.

The best horses and riders on the planet were at Burghley House for the annual three day event – and they were joined by scores of spectators, who travelled from miles around to catch the action.

The competition was won – again – by Olympic and World Championship gold medalist Ros Canter, riding Lordships Graffalo – an incredible achievement, coming a few weeks after Ros announced she was pregnant.

While the competition was the main attraction, there was also plenty going on around the grounds, with stalls and activities – and even Royalty, with Zara Tindall, who has competed in the Burghley Horse Trials in the past, putting in an appearance.

Photographer David Lowndes, was on hand to capture some of the best images from the event over the weekend.

Harry Meade (GBR) riding Et Hop du Matz

Tom Crisp (GBR) riding Dassett Rock Star

Zara Tindall at the Musto stand

Andy Iliffe with his £20,000 binoculars for sale on his Loomlight stand.

