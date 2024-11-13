Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Figures show growth in older people searching for work

Fast food chain McDonalds has been signed up to help Peterborough’s over-50s searching for a job to get into work.

The burger giant has agreed to take part in the national Older Workers Week campaign, starting on November 25.

Staff from McDonalds have agreed to make a special presentation to Peterborough people aged 50 plus who are seeking to get back into work.

A spokesperson for Peterborough Jobcentre said: “McDonalds will be coming in to make a presentation around vacancies to the 50 plus age group as part of the Older Workers Week campaign on November 26.

"Staff will discuss available careers and their new customer experience lead roles.

“The event will also seek to break down myths of older workers not being wanted.”

McDonalds, which has nine outlets in Peterborough, is seeking to recruit at least five extra staff.

The chain is recruiting for crew members across a range of its eateries in Peterborough.

A spokesperson said: “We are particularly looking for outgoing people for our Customer Service Experience leads who focus on hospitality, meet and greet and store appearance.”

New figures just released by the Department of Work and Pensions shows that last month there were 1,695 people aged 50 plus claiming Universal Credit – up 335 people on the same month last year – a hike of 25 per cent.

Stephen Lankester, District Operations manager for East Anglia Jobcentre Plus said: "With the support of work coach jobseekers can get the help they need to take full advantage of opportunities available now.

“Unlocking the skills and abilities of people can improve employment prospects.”