News you can trust since 1948
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Date of UK state pension age rise will not be brought forward
49 minutes ago Charles Bronson to remain in prison
2 hours ago Northern Lights to be visible from parts of UK tonight
2 hours ago Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers gives heartbreaking cancer update
3 hours ago Disgraced MP Margaret Ferrier facing 30 day suspension
4 hours ago Sky Atlantic drama Billions cancelled after its seventh season

Builders merchants Selco set to open new Peterborough depot

30 jobs created by new arrival to the city

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell
Published 30th Mar 2023, 11:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 30th Mar 2023, 11:57 BST

A builders merchants is poised to open its new Peterborough depot.

Selco Builders Warehouse has moved into the former premises of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, in Padholme Road East, and will open on Monday (April3)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The builders merchants has recruited 30 people to work at the new depot, which will be open seven days a week and is exclusively for trade and business.

Builders merchants Selco will open its new Peterborough depot on April 3.
Builders merchants Selco will open its new Peterborough depot on April 3.
Builders merchants Selco will open its new Peterborough depot on April 3.
Most Popular

The company announced in July last year that it was moving into the premises which will be its 75th depot in the UK.

Selco has carried out some changes to the premises, which also feature a café, after seeking planning approval for alterations to the main walls and creating a mezzanine level, the demolition of a single storey extension at the south-west corner of the main building, the creation of a customer yard and installation of a three metres mesh fence and gates.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Read More
Builders merchants Selco to create 30 jobs with move to Peterborough
Peterborough