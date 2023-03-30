A builders merchants is poised to open its new Peterborough depot.

Selco Builders Warehouse has moved into the former premises of JTF Mega Discount Warehouse, in Padholme Road East, and will open on Monday (April3)

The builders merchants has recruited 30 people to work at the new depot, which will be open seven days a week and is exclusively for trade and business.

Builders merchants Selco will open its new Peterborough depot on April 3.

The company announced in July last year that it was moving into the premises which will be its 75th depot in the UK.

Selco has carried out some changes to the premises, which also feature a café, after seeking planning approval for alterations to the main walls and creating a mezzanine level, the demolition of a single storey extension at the south-west corner of the main building, the creation of a customer yard and installation of a three metres mesh fence and gates.

