Builders merchant steps in to help Peterborough primary school improve playground and ‘reimagine playtimes’
Children at a Peterborough primary school are learning about the concept of construction and design in a big way - thanks to a local builders merchant.
Welland Academy has received a host of kid-friendly building materials from the Peterborough branch of Selco Builders Warehouse following the school’s decision to sign up to the OPAL Programme.
OPAL (Outdoor Play and Learning) is a groundbreaking initiative which helps schools across the country redesign their playgrounds and offers provision to help encourage new ways of play.
“We are so grateful to Selco for their support,” said Tanya Peebles of Welland Academy.
”They have absolutely embraced what we are trying to do at the school to make playtime more interesting and exciting for our pupils.”
Wood, pallets, plastic pipes, chains and buckets are just some of the construction essentials that have now become a common sight around the school’s yard.
Tanya explained more about how OPAL can benefit the children:
“The OPAL Primary Programme is all about giving children the type of experiences we enjoyed in our childhood, using basic materials to be creative,” she said.
“They can build things, climb ropes, or play in the sand - it’s about helping them to learn their limits in a safe environment.”
While the school did have some bits on hand for the kids before Selco’s intervention, Tanya said the generous contribution will push the kids on to achieve even greater things.
“We already had some materials in place for the children to use and I’m sure they will be excited to receive these additional items from our friends at Selco.”
Selco opened its Peterborough branch on Padholme Road East last year.
Deputy manager Marta Ciz said the firm was keen to play an integral role in supporting the local community.
“Getting involved with communities in which we are based is a key part of the Selco ethos so we were delighted to be able to help Welland Primary Academy,” she said.
“School children spend 20 per cent of their day in play,” she added: “Tanya and the team are working hard to improve the play facilities so the children can enjoy their time together and we’re proud to be a part of that.”