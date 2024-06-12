Brother of 'world's most flexible girl' Liberty Barros achieves his own Guinness World Record

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The youngster hopes to be the next Jean-Claude Van Damme

The younger brother of Youtube sensation Liberty Barros – the ‘world’s most flexible person’ – has achieved his own Guinness World Record.

Mathis Leo Barros, 12, beat the previous record for male splits in one minute on Friday.

Taking on the eye-watering challenge at Spiral Gymnastics Club in Peterborough, the youngster completed a whopping 48 splits in the time – smashing the previous record of 30.

Mathis pictured at Spiral Gymnastics Club with, from left, Lauren Day, Szczepan Szydlo, and Katherine Everett - club owner.

Her follows in the footsteps of his sister Liberty, 16, who has broken three Guinness World Records and even features on the front cover of the 2024 edition.

Speaking to the Telegraph, their dad Raam Barros said: “We are so proud of Mathis. This was a very difficult record to break. A lot of people comment on Liberty’s Instagram videos to say boys can't do splits, so this was a real historic moment.

"He really applied himself to doing this and has been practising for years. Although his sister Liberty taught him the splits, Mathis is a member of Spiral Gymnastics Club where he trains.”

When asked what he wants to do with his talents when he grows up, Mathis said: “Use my splits skills in action movies like Jean-Claude Van Damme.”

Mathis pictured after achieving his deep sea diving certificate with his instructor, and his mother Elisette Barros.

And the youngster certainly has the dare-devil skills to take on any action film. At just nine years-old, he was blowing fire, and by age 11 he had trained to be a deep-sea diver. He also regularly appears in his sister’s videos – often with his face covered and dressed as an alien.

"People watching these videos have never known the boy under the mask was related to his sisters before,” said Raam, “but now the alien has been unmasked by breaking the splits world record!

"Liberty has a few movie offers at the moment and Mathis wants to develop on his appearances on his sister's YouTube channel to develop his own channel and get into the movies.”

Now aged 16, Liberty was said to be the most searched for 15 year-old on Youtube at one point - with her videos being watched more than 2.5 billion times in just 10 months. She has also recently flown out to the United States to have a statue made for a Ripley’s Believe It Or Not exhibition – and will feature in the 2024 book.

Liberty Barros, pictured alongside the 2024 Guinness Book of Records.

"Mathis has twin sisters, Liberty and Alyssa,” explained Raam. “Liberty has around 5million followers across all platforms with almost three and-a-half million subscribers on YouTube and is a celebrity in her own right – being acclaimed as the most flexible person in the world. Alyssa recently started a channel with already over 20,000 subscribers. She is also a genius – taking her maths A-Level at age 13 and achieving an A*.”