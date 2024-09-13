Bright new signage to light the way to £2.6 million Puttstars venue in Peterborough
Approval sought for change
A new look has been unveiled for Peterborough’s £2.6million mini-golf and entertainment centre.
Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to overhaul signage on the side of the Queensgate Shopping Centre advertising the Puttstars venue.
It involves changing the current grey and black Puttstars facia sign.
The application states the new facia will be a purple and yellow fade with white illuminated text reading ‘Putt & Play’from Hollywood Bowl’.
The centre, opened in 202,2, has three interactive nine-hole courses plus other leisure attractions.
