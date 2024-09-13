Bright new signage to light the way to £2.6 million Puttstars venue in Peterborough

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 13th Sep 2024, 14:47 BST
Approval sought for change

A new look has been unveiled for Peterborough’s £2.6million mini-golf and entertainment centre.

Plans have been submitted to Peterborough City Council to overhaul signage on the side of the Queensgate Shopping Centre advertising the Puttstars venue.

It involves changing the current grey and black Puttstars facia sign.

This image shows how the new Puttstars logo above the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will appear if approval is given to plans to change it from the current design, inset.placeholder image
This image shows how the new Puttstars logo above the Queensgate Shopping Centre in Peterborough will appear if approval is given to plans to change it from the current design, inset.

The application states the new facia will be a purple and yellow fade with white illuminated text reading ‘Putt & Play’from Hollywood Bowl’.

The centre, opened in 202,2, has three interactive nine-hole courses plus other leisure attractions.

