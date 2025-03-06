Bridges back in place at Peterborough beauty spot Cuckoo's Hollow - but no opening date announced yet

Bridges cost more than £1 million

Two new footbridges have been moved into place at Cuckoo’s Hollow – but an opening date has not yet been announced.

Surveys in late 2023 found the old bridges at Baron Court, Lakeside and Welbourne between Gunthorpe and Werrington, had undergone rapid deterioration and there were concerns for public safety.

The two new steel footbridges have been specially constructed for Cuckoos Hollow and will replace the three existing footbridges that have been closed to the public for 17 months.

One of the new bridges at Cuckoo's Hollow

No opening date has been announced as yet – but it is hoped they will be opened in the spring.

Cllr Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, said: “Work at Cuckoo’s Hollow is continuing at pace and I’m delighted to say that the new bridges at Baron Court and Lakeside were successfully installed recently.

“This marks a major achievement in the project and we’re pleased to see the new structures in place ready for the final stages of the work, which includes footway improvements, landscaping and street furniture installation.

"We are making every effort to open the bridges as soon as possible and will make further information available in due course.”

Peterborough City Council’s decision to close the footbridges in January last year sparked anger about the inconvenience it would cause to many people from families with children in buggies, wheelchair/mobility scooter users, children cycling to school as well as pedestrians walking to work.

The council says the cost for parts and services has come in around £1.2 million for the Lakeside and Baron Court bridges.