Bridge with 'falling stones' to get £40k repair works - with planned road closure
Repair works will be carried out on ‘defective’ grade II-listed bridges in West Deeping next week – with a road closure in place.
Manor and Little Meadow bridge, which King Street passes over the River Welland, are said to have several defects, according to Lincolnshire County Council, including falling stones, cracks, mortar loss and overgrown vegetation.
Karen Cassar, assistant director of Highways, said: “Manor and Little Meadow Bridge are grade II listed, so these repairs are not only vital but extremely complicated in order to preserve the historic legacy at each part of the crossing.
“Masonry repairs will be carried out by our specialist team and we have used listed building records and guidance from the expert historic team in Lincolnshire to ensure that we are maintaining the historic appearance as it should be. For example, we will be using historic mortars, stones, and traditional ways of repairs.”
The works will begin on Monday, August 5 and have a planned end date of Friday, August 30, subject to suitable weather. Work times on site will be from 7.30am-4.30pm.
The signed diversion route will be; North of West Deeping onto A1175 (Stamford Road), A15, Maxey Road, High Street, King Street and vice versa.
Karen Cassar continued: “These works will greatly extend the life of the bridges for years to come and will cost around £40,000 to complete.
“Unfortunately, because we cannot have traffic using the bridge whilst it’s being repaired, we are having to put a like-for-like road diversion in place. Property access around the bridge will be maintained and access to the adjacent land will be available during the works, too.
She added: “We will do everything that we can to get these works completed quickly and reduce the disruption where e possibly can. I would like to thank everyone effected for their understanding and patience while we ensure the future of the bridges that connect West Deeping and Lolham.”
