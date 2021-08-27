Bride thanks Peterborough Pride marchers for cheering her into cathedral wedding

Peterborough’s Pride parade took place on Saturday (August 21) and entered the city’s cathedral precincts just as bride Cassandra Breed arrived for her wedding ceremony to new husband Daniel.

The parade paused as her wedding car drew up before cheering marchers welcomed her arrival.

They formed an impromptu guard of honour and Cassandra drew loud cheers as she waved a small rainbow flag in recognition of the event.

She said: “It was amazing. The march was due a bit later and we were running a little late and when the car came around the corner we saw police vans and a lot of people.

“I was worried for a moment... Then we realised it was the march and people were great.

“A lady came running up and gave me a flower and I took a Pride flag.

“It just added to a wonderful day really. I was very proud to take the flag down the aisle with me.

“It meant we were 20 minutes late but Daniel said afterwards he wasn’t worried at all, although I think one or two members in the congregation might have been starting to worry.

“It was just fun to be involved with the event... I was also over the moon to be married - literally of course because of the exhibition that is in the cathedral!”

The wedding car was driven by city council leader Wayne Fitzgerald who also owns a wedding car business.

“I was wearing another hat,” he said. “It was a great occasion. The parade was cheering, clapping and whooping as we arrived and we were pleased to be a part of it.

“I have since had a letter from one of the organisers thanking us for joining in with the spirit of the day.”

