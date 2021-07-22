Bretton Water Park shut due to technical problems
Bretton’s Splash Park has been closed due to technical problems, Peterborough City Council has said.
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 1:48 pm
The popular attraction will remain closed until the issues have been fixed, and the site is safe for people to use.
A spokesman for the council said; “Bretton Splash Park has closed due to the water treatment system failing. We have contacted a contractor to repair this and the system will be replaced as soon as possible; in the meantime, the Splash Park will not be safe to use and will remain closed.”