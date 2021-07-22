Bretton Water Park shut due to technical problems

The popular attraction will remain closed until the issues have been fixed, and the site is safe for people to use.

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

A spokesman for the council said; “Bretton Splash Park has closed due to the water treatment system failing. We have contacted a contractor to repair this and the system will be replaced as soon as possible; in the meantime, the Splash Park will not be safe to use and will remain closed.”