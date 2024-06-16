Like many Brits you may have been bitten by the camping bug in recent years.

Indeed, it is estimated that 1 in 5 adults have been camping in the UK post-COVID-19.

If you are a keen ‘tenter’ then chances you may well be feeling a strong urge to check your gas stove and test out your air beds right about now.

With the mercury (reluctantly )rising and the evenings stretching out ever longer, the temptation to pack up the car and sleep out under canvas (or polyester) is understandably strong at this time of year.

But, when you also factor in the ‘push’ factor of never-ending election coverage, combined with the promise/threat of inescapable European footy fever, the term ‘escaping to the country’ seems entirely apt.

So where is good?

Well, after checking in with our friends at Pitchup.com, we thought we’d compile a list of some of our region’s most highly-rated campsites.

While some are are large and well-equipped with facilities, others are more basic, offering a far more ‘old-school’ camping vibe.

What they all have in common though is a convenient location – all of the sites on our list are well within an easy one-hour drive of Peterborough.

This is not not a comprehensive list, nor is it a ratings round-up – it is simply a compilation to whet your appetites to the wonderful rustic breaks that are available just a stone’s throw away from Peterborough.

So, whether you’re after a wild camp by the river or a glamping experience with a hot tub; a dog-friendly break or an adults-only weekend away, check out our gallery and see if we can help inspire you to ‘get away from it all’, even if it’s just for a while.

Top tip: always remember to pack the tin opener!

Castle Farm Campsite If you're a sucker for scenery ten this charming site, set on a gently undulating grass field on the side of the River Nene, with the ruins of Fotheringhay Castle for a backdrop, is up there with the best. 16 tent pitches on offer here, as well as a couple of yurts, although you'll find no showers on-site.

The Wishing Well Inn If you're looking to get back-to-basics then this pared-down site adjacent to the Wishing Well pub just north of Bourne is a top pick. It has room for 16 tent pitches which are, in the words of one Pitchup reviewer "far enough away from [the] pub for noise not to be a problem." No on-site shower facilities though.

Yarwell Mill Country Park Billed as a "simple site...with rural walks all around", Yarwell Mill feels like its a whole world away from Peterborough (although it is, in fact, only 12 miles away). "Beautiful surroundings," and "very peaceful," are some of the most common comments left by Pitchup reviewers. More than 50 tent pitches, too, so finding a spot, even in the busy summer months, isn't so much of a problem.

Glebe Farm Caravan Park if you like the idea of staying on a working farm AND being away from noisy kids then this adults-only site could be worth a shout. Set on a two-acre rural site two miles from Huntingdon, Glebe Farm Caravan Park affords visitors plentiful opportunities to look out over serene cereal fields, hike trails around the park to see where your grub is grown, and get acquainted with the farm's friendly horse, Sorrel. Five camping pitches and four cabins are on hand here.