Bourne designer Sophie Allport agrees first partnership with Royal Horticultural Society ahead of Chelsea Flower Show

Designer will have attended Chelsea Flower Show for 16 years

Bourne-based homeware brand Sophie Allport has agreed its first ever partnership with the Royal Horticultural Society to create a range of memorabilia to celebrate this year’s Chelsea Flower Show.

It means the designer, who has attended the event for the last 15 years and has won numerous awards at the event including two back-to-back five star awards for her trade stand, will create a limited number of special mugs, trays, cotton tea towel, signed print, and cotton tote bag to mark this year’s RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Sophie said: “We’re thrilled to be back at RHS Chelsea Flower Show, it’s always the highlight of our year.

Some of Sophie Allport's designs for this year's RHS Chelsea Flower Show and, inset, the award-winning Sophie Allport

"This year marks our 15th year at the show, and partnering with the RHS for the first time makes it even more special as we support the UK’s leading gardening charity.

“As a dog lover, when I heard about Monty Don designing a dog-friendly garden for the RHS, I knew I had to include a few of our furry friends in the design.

"It’s brought personality and charm to the artwork.

"This might just be my favourite RHS Chelsea Flower Show collection yet.”

The 2025 design draws inspiration from Sophie’s love of English cottage gardens, bursting with beautiful florals, including alliums, sweet peas, foxgloves, and bearded irises.

Completing the design are Sophie’s illustrations of a Jack Russell, a Golden Retriever, and a Yorkshire Terrier - a nod to the first RHS Chelsea Flower Show garden which is a dog-friendly design.

Cathy Snow, licensing manager for the RHS, said: “Sophie Allport is rightly admired for her skill in developing designs that draw on classic British heritage with taste, style and humour – and this collection is a truly inspired example of that skill.

"The new Sophie Allport RHS Chelsea Flower Show 2025 collection, brings the joy and abundance of gardening, and the fun of gardening with help from your furry friends, into the home and will appeal to gardeners, dog and nature lovers – and in fact anyone who appreciates items that combine usefulness with attractive and original design.”

This year’s Chelsea Flower Show will take place from May 20 to May 24 and is expected to attract 168,000 visitors next month.