Bosses at a Peterborough manufacturer have revealed that a pay deal for some staff was part of a new wage structure designed to enhance skills.

The comments come after staff at Whirlpool, in Morley Way, Woodston, called off 22 days of strike action that was to start today (May 5).

The 70 Unite union members in the parts factory were planning industrial action over a pay offer they said amounted to an extra one penny an hour.

Workers at Whirlpool in Peterborough have secured a new pay increase.

But Unite announced yesterday (May 4) that staff had accepted a new vastly increased offer of at least 10 per cent rising to 18 per cent for some colleagues.

The increase is in line with the rate of inflation, which fell to 10.1 per cent in March from 10.4 per cent the previous month.

A spokesperson for Whirlpool, which employs about 1,000 people in Peterborough, and manufactures a range of appliances from microwaves to tumble dryers under brands including Hotpoint and Indesit, said: “Our offer reflects a brand new pay structure for this particular part of our operation which provides our valued colleagues the opportunity to earn more through the development of skills enabling career development and longevity.

“We believe that our offer is a sustainable investment and continue to work hard to ensure all of our teams are treated fairly.”