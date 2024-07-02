Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Health and beauty retailer is shutting stores nationally

Bosses of Boots the Chemist have vowed they do not have any plans to close their stores in Peterborough.

The pledge comes after the retailer announced that it was looking at shutting a further 47 stores on top of the 253 that have already been permanently closed across the UK during the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The locations of those stores still to shut have not been disclosed but Boots has confirmed its three stores in Peterborough are safe.

Boots the Chemist in Peterborough's Queensgate Shopping Centre has not been included in the retailer's closure plans.

Boots stores in the Queensgate Shopping Centre, the Serpentine Shopping Centre and at the Bretton Centre.

A spokesperson for Boots said: “We would like to assure our customers and patients that Boots Peterborough Queensgate Shopping Centre, Boots Peterborough Serpentine Green Shopping Centre and Boots Peterborough Bretton Centre are not closing.”

Dr Cheryl Greyson, Senior lecturer in the Faculty of Business, Innovation and Entrepreneurship at ARU Peterborough, said: “Boots are continuing with their current strategy to reduce their store numbers when leases expire, but thankfully there is no news currently to suggest the Queensgate store and the others are affected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As we wait for Frasers to open, Boots is the only retailer in Queensgate with designer beauty counters selling makeup and skincare, and with M&S’ closure, one of the few retailers in that area selling pre-packaged sandwiches and lunch items.

"Hopefully, this will ensure that the store is seen as a viable option by Boots’ management.”

The announcement that Boots will remain open will be welcome news for the Queensgate which has seen a number of its large store closes over the last few years.

Department chain John Lewis, which had been the anchor retailer since the centre opened in 1982, closed its four-storey store in 2021 followed by fashion retailer Next.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marks and Spencer closed its Food Hall and fashion store last year while retailers such as niche fashion chain Joules and cosmetics company The Body Shop have also closed.