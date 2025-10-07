The celebrations were held in Cathedral Squareplaceholder image
The celebrations were held in Cathedral Square

Black History Month: Peterborough comes together to celebrate diversity in city with 'display of pomp and colour'

By Stephen Briggs
Published 7th Oct 2025, 13:27 BST
Updated 7th Oct 2025, 13:37 BST
Peterborough came together for a unified celebration of the diversity in our city at a special Black History Month festival in Cathedral Square.

Storm Amy did its best to put a dampener on things – and while the celebrations had to be moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weather, there were still plenty of people in the city centre marking the event.

Organiser Bernadetta Omondi said: “The city of Peterborough came alive on Sunday, as a vibrant celebration of Black History Month unfolded in a spectacular display of pomp and colour.

"The event brought together people from all walks of life to honour Black heritage, culture, and achievements, transforming the city into a joyful tapestry of music, dance, art, and unity.

"From the rhythmic beats of African drummers to the soulful performances of local artists, every moment resonated with pride and purpose.

"Speakers inspired the crowd with messages of empowerment and reflection, while community stalls showcased rich traditions and flavours from across the African and Caribbean diaspora.

"The celebration not only highlighted the city’s cultural diversity but also reaffirmed Peterborough’s commitment to inclusion, education, and shared history — leaving all who attended uplifted and proud to be part of such a memorable occasion.

"We are grateful that hundreds of people came throughout the day despite that we had changed the date due to bad weather on Saturday, strong winds brought by storm Amy. Thanks to all who came to the event.”

These pictures, from Mike Grierson, highlight the spectacular celebrations on the day.

There were a range of stalls and activities set up for the day

1. Black History Month

There were a range of stalls and activities set up for the day Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
Peterborough celebrated the diversity in the city on Sunday

2. Black History Month

Peterborough celebrated the diversity in the city on Sunday Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
There were musical performances through the day

3. Black History Month

There were musical performances through the day Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
Scores of people turned up for the celebrations

4. Black History Month

Scores of people turned up for the celebrations Photo: Mike Grierson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:PeterboroughStorm Amy
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice