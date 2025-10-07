Storm Amy did its best to put a dampener on things – and while the celebrations had to be moved from Saturday to Sunday because of the weather, there were still plenty of people in the city centre marking the event.

Organiser Bernadetta Omondi said: “The city of Peterborough came alive on Sunday, as a vibrant celebration of Black History Month unfolded in a spectacular display of pomp and colour.

"The event brought together people from all walks of life to honour Black heritage, culture, and achievements, transforming the city into a joyful tapestry of music, dance, art, and unity.

"From the rhythmic beats of African drummers to the soulful performances of local artists, every moment resonated with pride and purpose.

"Speakers inspired the crowd with messages of empowerment and reflection, while community stalls showcased rich traditions and flavours from across the African and Caribbean diaspora.

"The celebration not only highlighted the city’s cultural diversity but also reaffirmed Peterborough’s commitment to inclusion, education, and shared history — leaving all who attended uplifted and proud to be part of such a memorable occasion.

"We are grateful that hundreds of people came throughout the day despite that we had changed the date due to bad weather on Saturday, strong winds brought by storm Amy. Thanks to all who came to the event.”

These pictures, from Mike Grierson, highlight the spectacular celebrations on the day.

1 . Black History Month There were a range of stalls and activities set up for the day Photo: Mike Grierson

2 . Black History Month Peterborough celebrated the diversity in the city on Sunday Photo: Mike Grierson

3 . Black History Month There were musical performances through the day Photo: Mike Grierson