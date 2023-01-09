Bishop Donald Allister at his retirement service. Pic: www.peterborough-diocese.org.uk

A special service was held at Peterborough Cathedral as the Bishop of Peterborough retired from his post.

Bishop Donald Allister had first been appointed in post in 2010, and on Sunday he laid down his mitre and pastoral staff as a symbol of the end of his public ministry as pastor to the diocese.

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Bishop of Peterborough he has been active in the House of Lords since he was admitted at the start of 2014, speaking on a number of important issues such as farming and rural affairs, prisons and criminal justice, mental health, and North and South Korea

Bishop Donald Allister at his retirement service www.peterborough-diocese.org.uk

When he announced his retirement last year he said it had ‘been a great privilege’ to be Bishop of Peterborough, describing it as ‘the best job in the world.’

He added: “Those who know me well will know that I have no intention of stopping ministry, but in the next stage it will almost certainly be part-time, and by a wise but painful convention it will be well away from Peterborough Diocese."

Advertisement Hide Ad

How will a new Bishop be appointed?

The process of selecting a new Bishop has now begun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Vacancy in See committee, chaired by Dean of Peterborough The Very Rev Chris Dalliston and made up of senior clergy members, is a permanent committee that meets only when there is the need to discern a new diocesan bishop.

The Vacancy in See Committee has two main purposes: to provide a Diocesan Profile and Statement of Need – a description of the Diocese and a statement of what the major challenges and areas of development are and to elect 6 members to the Crown Nominations Commission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Crown Nominations Commission is a national group of 14 people - 6 representatives of the Diocesan Vacancy in See Committee, the Archbishops of Canterbury and York, and 6 members from the General Synod (3 lay and 3 ordained). The Crown Nominations Committee will discern which candidates are suitable for the role and make a recommendation to the Prime Minister and then the King.