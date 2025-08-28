Bird's Eye View: Take a look at Lincoln Road from the skies as £3.4 million scheme continues

By Stephen Briggs
Published 28th Aug 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 15:58 BST
A multi-million pound scheme to make vital improvements has been running several months now – and while it is causing traffic issues at the moment, it is hoped that in the long run, it will make one of the busiest roads in the city easier to navigate – especially for pedestrians and cyclists.

The scheme will include construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.

The improvements will enhance user experience for those that already live, work and visit the area as well as encourage more people to travel to Lincoln Road and support the diverse variety of businesses and services there.

Drone pilot Jim Mack has sent The Peterborough Telegraph pictures from his eye in the sky to show how the scheme is progressing – and give us a view on how it might look when it is completed.

The works started in April, and are due to be finished in the spring of 2026.

The total cost of the Lincoln Road project is £3.4m, with £2.4m of that cost allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. The city council said that additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.

The works have been ongoing for several months

1. Lincoln Road

The works have been ongoing for several months Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
The works will cost more than £3m

2. Lincoln Road

The works will cost more than £3m Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
Jim Mack took these images of the works taking place

3. Lincoln Road

Jim Mack took these images of the works taking place Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
The works are set to last until spring 2026

4. Lincoln Road

The works are set to last until spring 2026 Photo: Jim Mack

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:GovernmentTowns FundPeterborough Telegraph
News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice