Bird's Eye View: Take a look at Lincoln Road from the skies as £3.4 million scheme continues

The scheme will include construction of new raised uncontrolled pedestrian crossing points, new cycle stands and seating, improved paving, electric vehicle charging infrastructure, repositioning of the northbound bus border and a new zebra crossing near to the junction with Alma Road.

The improvements will enhance user experience for those that already live, work and visit the area as well as encourage more people to travel to Lincoln Road and support the diverse variety of businesses and services there.

Drone pilot Jim Mack has sent The Peterborough Telegraph pictures from his eye in the sky to show how the scheme is progressing – and give us a view on how it might look when it is completed.

The works started in April, and are due to be finished in the spring of 2026.

The total cost of the Lincoln Road project is £3.4m, with £2.4m of that cost allocated from the Government's Towns Fund. The city council said that additional funding will come from and other sources, including developer contributions.

