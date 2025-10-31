Bin your unwanted cables in Peterborough
Research from Recycle Your Electricals reveals UK homes are holding onto and throwing away enough cables to reach the moon and back.
Recycling these electrical items helps you declutter your home and the valuable resources within them can be reclaimed and put to good use.
The Great Cable Challenge is part of a wider campaign by Material Focus called Recycle your Electricals, a nationwide campaign aimed at tackling the millions of cables and other old, unwanted electricals sitting idle across UK households.
Where are the new bins?
There six cable new bins across the city, are available in the following locations:
Werrington Library
Werrington Leisure Centre
Town Hall
Hampton Vivacity Premier Fitness
Sand Martin House
Key Theatre
What cables can be places in them?
You can donate almost any type of cable:
USB-C
USB-A
HDMI
Ethernet
VGA
DVI
Mini display port
Display port
Electric toothbrush charger
Shaver socket lead
Extension cords
USB-B
Universal AC adaptor
Two-pin cable
Kettle leads
Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, for Peterborough City Council, said: “Making the best use of the city’s resources is critical in helping us deliver a cleaner, greener Peterborough.
“The new cable bins offer an easy way to get people electrical cable recycling, as well as giving new life to those mysterious cables in your home that go unused. Taking on The Great Cable Challenge shows our commitment to reducing e-waste and cleaning up the city.”
If you’re unable to use these bins, you can also recycle your cables by taking them to the Household Recycling Centre.