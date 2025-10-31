Bin your unwanted cables in Peterborough

Residents are able to get rid of their unwanted cables in new bins designed to recycle the old wires.

Research from Recycle Your Electricals reveals UK homes are holding onto and throwing away enough cables to reach the moon and back.

Recycling these electrical items helps you declutter your home and the valuable resources within them can be reclaimed and put to good use.

The Great Cable Challenge is part of a wider campaign by Material Focus called Recycle your Electricals, a nationwide campaign aimed at tackling the millions of cables and other old, unwanted electricals sitting idle across UK households.

Where are the new bins?

There six cable new bins across the city, are available in the following locations:

Werrington Library

Werrington Leisure Centre

Town Hall

Hampton Vivacity Premier Fitness

Sand Martin House

Key Theatre

What cables can be places in them?

You can donate almost any type of cable:

USB-C

USB-A

HDMI

Ethernet

VGA

DVI

Mini display port

Display port

Electric toothbrush charger

Shaver socket lead

Extension cords

USB-B

Universal AC adaptor

Two-pin cable

Kettle leads

Councillor Angus Ellis, Cabinet Member for Environment and Transport, for Peterborough City Council, said: “Making the best use of the city’s resources is critical in helping us deliver a cleaner, greener Peterborough.

“The new cable bins offer an easy way to get people electrical cable recycling, as well as giving new life to those mysterious cables in your home that go unused. Taking on The Great Cable Challenge shows our commitment to reducing e-waste and cleaning up the city.”

If you’re unable to use these bins, you can also recycle your cables by taking them to the Household Recycling Centre.