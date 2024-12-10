Bin men warn of strike action in Peterborough in a pay row with council

Union rejects ‘pennies more than bare minimum’ offer

Refuse collectors in Peterborough are threatening to go on strike in a pay dispute with Peterborough City Council.

The waste disposal staff have warned they could take industrial action if the council refuses to up a pay offer that union officials have branded as just ‘pennies more than the bare minimum’.

Officials of the GMB union say that the refuse collectors, along with other staff including street cleaners and libraries, museums, and leisure centre workers, have just taken part in consultative ballot for industrial action.

The vote saw 78 per cent of members back industrial action on a turnout of 83 percent.

The union says that its refuse collectors make up a ‘significant proportion’ of the council’s waste management team.

The union says all its members are ‘outsourced’ workers employed by Peterborough Limited, which is a company wholly owned by the council.

A spokesperson for GMB said: “The offer from Peterborough Limited represented just a 2.25 per cent pay rise above the increase required to maintain the legal minimum pay for lowest-paid workers, the National Living Wage.”

The National Living Wage is £12.60 an hour.”

He said that was in contrast to workers employed directly by the council who have received a more generous pay award.

The union says it remains prepared to discuss an improved offer with Peterborough Limited to put to members.

Gordon White, GMB Regional Organiser, said: “The insulting pay offer from Peterborough Limited is a real turkey - worthy of Ebenezer Scrooge.

"GMB members have rightly rejected it.

“This time of year is particularly busy and many of these workers will be delivering vital services over Christmas.

"They deserved to go into the festive period with a decent pay rise, but were instead offered pennies more than the bare minimum

“If we do not receive a meaningful and serious offer, we will have no choice but to press on with member-led action.

He added: “Peterborough Limited workers provide essential council services, including waste management, street cleaning, libraries, museums, and leisure centres.

“However, many are struggling on low pay."

He said the council’s offer showed a “worrying discrepancy” in how staff were compensated, depending on whether they were paid by the council or its trading company.

The council has been approached for a response.