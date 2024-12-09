'Big Sleep out' returns to Peterborough United's Weston Homes Stadium in support of the homeless

The Light Projest Big Sleep Out is to return to Posh’s Weston Homes Stadium in March.

The event, where people are encouraged to sleep out at the stadium, will return for a second consecutive year on March 14.

All funds will be used by both the Light Project Peterborough (LPP) and the Peterborough United Foundation to continue their work in the community.

The first event earlier this year raised over £32,000.

Since 2015, LPP have been running activities to help support those who are sleeping rough

At Peterborough’s homeless hub, the Garden House, they offer a multi- agency approach to provide advice and support from housing officers, GPs, drug and alcohol specialists, and many other professionals.

At the stadium, there will be an opportunity to hear from people who have been or are currently being supported by LPP and their partner services.

There will also be the chance to connect with the wider community of whom are all supporting the same cause.

For those who can not be there, there is the opportunity to take part virtually; sleeping in various locations such as in their garden, at their workplace, school or even on their sofa.

Virtual participants can take part solo or with others and can join in with the event’s live social media posts and online streaming.

Everyone who registers and raises a certain amount before the event will be entered into a prize draw where they can win items such as a signed Posh shirt and match tickets.

Steven Pettican (LPP CEO) said, “It’s wonderful to be working with Peterborough United and the Posh Foundation again to bring together the city and raise vital funds to help those in desperate need within Peterborough. Since the first event, a lot of people have been asking about the Big Sleep Out and wanting to take part in the next one which is very encouraging. It really does give people a small insight into what homelessness feels like.”

Posh Foundation Community Manager, Jenna Lusk, added: “We are thrilled to join forces with Light Project Peterborough once again for this impactful Sleep Out event. It’s great to see so many people already asking about it, and we hope to make this experience even more valuable as we raise funds and awareness for those in need.”

For more information, visit www.lightprojectpeterborough.org.uk/bigsleepout

Those people who would like to take part, need to register their place first. Participating at the stadium costs £10 plus a booking fee.

Stadium participation – https://PboroBigSleepout25.eventbrite.com

Virtual participation – https://PboroBigSleepout25Virtual.eventbrite.com

1 . Big Sleep Out Last year's event at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: LPP Photo Sales

2 . Big Sleep Out Last year's event at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: LPP Photo Sales

3 . Big Sleep Out Last year's event at the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: LPP Photo Sales