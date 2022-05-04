Big Motoring World has just re-opened its new-look dealership in Fengate after the building underwent a multi-million revamp.

And bosses at the company say they plan to increase the 650 workforce as operations at the 3.5 acre Fengate site start to grow.

The Peterborough Fengate showroom and premises, which hold 450 vehicles, were bought last October and now stock a range of family cars including brands such as Ford, Peugeot, Vauxhall, Kia and more.

Some of the staff at the new-looking Big Motoring World showroom in Fengate, Peterborough, which has just undergone a £4 million renovation.

The re-opening comes six months after the launch of the neighbouring Peterborough Werrington store, which was bought at the same time.

It means Big Motoring World now operates five used car retail outlets across the UK.

Chief executive Peter Waddell said: “We’re delighted to be opening the doors of our fifth car supermarket branch and expanding our award-winning car buying experience further within the city of Peterborough.

"The news today marks an important milestone in our commitment to the residents of Peterborough.

“At Big Motoring World, we’re big on what matters to our customers, which include everything from value, choice and quality to service, convenience and trust. Our new Peterborough Fengate store will deliver on all of these commitments, and more.”

Mr Waddell said the company would be looking to expanding its 650-workforce as operations scale up at the Peterborough Fengate supermarket over the coming months.

Dealer principal, Adam Hanif, who also runs the neighbouring Peterborough Werrington car supermarket, said: “Our new Peterborough Fengate store will allow us to provide a better car buying experience within a stone’s throw of the city centre.

"We’ll be stocking a huge range of cars, and have access to thousands more in our group stock, giving local residents much more choice when it comes to buying their next car.”