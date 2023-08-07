RSPCA say people should not feed seals spotted in Peterborough

A Peterborough family were given a surprise treat on a morning walk in the city – when they spotted a seal sunbathing.

Jen Cowley was on the walk at the Peterborough Rowing Lake on Friday morning when they came across the creature, who was chilling in the water.

Jen had spotted a seal in Peterborough waters earlier this year, and her family had named him Bert then – and while it is not certain whether the seal spotted on Friday is the same animal, they have given him the same name.

Jen said she had contacted the Mablethorpe Seal Sanctuary, who advised her to keep her distance from the animal, saying it was likely an adult common seal.

The seal also appeared to have an issue with its eye – but the sanctuary said this was relatively common, and should heal itself quite quickly.

When seals have previously been seen in Peterborough, the RSPCA has given advice to residents.

A spokesperson said: "It is not unusual for seals to find their way into harbours or rivers and they have been known to travel inland quite some distance.

"Seals are strong, powerful wild animals and have a very nasty bite which can cause horrible wounds, which could become infected by the bacteria that live in a seal’s mouth.

“If you see a seal on land, please do not try to encourage them back into the water as seal pups may haul out to rest, or if they're unwell.

"Feeding them should also be avoided as this may do more harm than good.

"If you are concerned about them, observe from a distance for at least 24 hours.”

If the seal is cannot get back due to river obstruction, is injured, or if it's a pup and the mother has not returned for 24 hours, contact the RSPCA on 0300 1234 999.

