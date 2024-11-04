It may seem hard to believe now but Peterborough was once known for being, above all else, a market town.

As our recent photo-led article highlighted, people used to come from far and wide to spend a day rubbing shoulders with the city’s noisy market stallholders and vendors on what was then Market Square.

Of course, all that was before the New Town expansion programme and ambitious developments which went on to characterise much of the 1970s and ‘80s.

So when did the market actually stop appearing on Market Square?

Well, the last day of trading for the city’s stallholders in what had long been their traditional home within the heart of the city was September 28, 1963.

From September 29, the city market moved to Cattle Market Road/Northminster, where it stayed, relatively unchanged, until April 1, 2022.

Market Square itself was renamed Cathedral Square, and the landmark Gates Memorial was moved to Bishop’s Gardens.

Rather than a place of commerce and activity, the new Cathedral Square was a place of leisure and recreation, an open gathering spot where people could meet, relax and socialise while admiring pretty foliage – and fountains – and watching the world go by.

It was a very stark transition which split opinion; for every person who approved of the change there was someone who felt aggrieved.

Hopefully, our gallery will give today’s PT readers a taste of what 1960s Peterborians experienced.

So, why not take some time out to have a browse and then tell us what you think? Do you prefer Market Square or Cathedral Square?

(All photos courtesy of Peterborough Images, with thanks to Chris Allen)

1 . Market Square becomes Cathedral Square Cathedral Square after September 28, 1963. Photo: Peterborough Images Photo Sales

2 . Market Square becomes Cathedral Square Cathedral Square before September 28, 1963. Photo: Peterborough Images Photo Sales

3 . Market Square becomes Cathedral Square Cathedral Square after September 28, 1963. Photo: Peterborough Images Photo Sales

4 . Market Square becomes Cathedral Square Cathedral Square before September 28, 1963. Photo: Peterborough Images Photo Sales