BBC seeking Peterborough contestants for new TV show billed as ‘Race Across the World meets Traitors!’
Do you love to travel? Are you a natural at hoodwinking people? Do you reckon you’re a bit of a detective?
If you answered ‘yes’ to some, or even all, of these questions then you could be just the type of person the producers of a new TV adventure travel show are looking for.
The show, which currently has the working title of ‘Travel Show’ is being made for the BBC by a TV production company called Twofour.
Twofour’s Casting Assistant Producer, Reece Crawford explained a little more about the show’s premise.
“This is a game show like no other and promises to be an epic adventure with a chance to win a life-changing cash prize,” he said
“We are looking for people who love to travel, who love solving clues, playing detective, and outsmarting the competition.”
When asked to sum up the show’s format, Reece replied: “Think Race Across the World meets Traitors!”
Filming is due to take place from early October and is scheduled to last for 4-5 weeks through to November.
Applicants must be aged 18 or over and hold a passport that is valid up to May 2025 and less than 10 years old on the day of application.
Interested parties can find out more and apply, here: https://shorturl.at/IryTR
The application page states: “Please bear in mind [that] we receive a large amount of applications so make yourself stand out from the crowd and do not hold back!”